Novel Coworking Debuts New Flex Workspace in North Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workspace provider Novel Coworking is debuting private offices, office suites, and flex workspace at its new Austin location, Novel Coworking North Austin. The company acquired 14205 North Mopac Expressway building last March and has renovated it into a state-of-the-art workspace for one to 100-person companies. Novel Coworking will host an Exclusive Open House featuring private, one-on-one tours on November 12 from 2pm to 7pm; attendees can RSVP here.

“We are excited to support Austin’s small businesses as well as enterprise firms with beautiful, affordable space to grow their businesses,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “We have seen huge demand for flexible, customizable workspace from companies of all sizes.”

Built in 1986, the 64,336 square-foot building features windows on all sides and abundant on-site surface parking. Conveniently located adjacent to Robinson Ranch technology park and five minutes drive from The Domain, Novel Coworking’s North Austin location offers easy access to nearby tech campuses, office buildings, retail, and hotels. The company offers four other Texas locations: three in Houston and one in Dallas.

Novel Coworking supports companies of all sizes with the flexibility and room to scale up and grow on their terms. With Novel Access Passes starting at $219 a month, private offices starting at $600 a month, and office suites as low as $300 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at an affordable price. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including direct fiber internet and custom-built SmartSuites™ for 10 to 500-person teams, all while keeping rents 30-50% lower than competitors.

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 3.2 million square feet of workspace in 38 locations including Albany, Alexandria, Austin, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, Seattle, St. Petersburg, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.