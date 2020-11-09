Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NaVOBA names 2020 Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year Award Recipients

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) is pleased to announce the 2020 Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year award recipients.

The annual award is presented to minority veteran business owners who are leaders in Minority Veteran Owned Businesses.

Women’s Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year:
Jill Rhodes: MediClean Air Pros


LGBT Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year:
Elizabeth Evans: E2 Design & Construction


Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year:
Dave Iacarella: TALENT Technical Services, Inc.

Minority Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year:
Bob Nicholas: Nicholas Earth Printing


Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year:
Dennis Parker: TechTrueUp

Hispanic Veteran’s Business Enterprise of the Year:
Alejandro Ramirez: Universal Spartan

This year we are going to host a virtual awards ceremony on Friday November 6th at 5 p.m. live on our facebook page.

NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by Corporate Supplier Diversity professionals. It is the mission of NaVOBA to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. NaVOBA provides a direct link between corporate America and veteran’s business enterprises, to improve business opportunities for VBEs of all sizes. For media inquiries please contact: Ashleigh Freda at Ashleigh.freda@navoba.org

