Comparisun Rates Credit Card Processors for Small Businesses

An industry leader in helping businesses choose the right products is now rating the best credit card processors for small businesses to use.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Comparisun today announced that it is now rating credit card processors for small businesses.

“We’re very excited about rating credit card processors for small businesses,” said Comparisun CEO Elik Dermer. “This is very beneficial to any small business, especially considering the climate we’re in with an increase in consumer usage of credit cards.”

Dermer explained that when choosing the best credit card processing solution for your business, it is important to make sure you are picking a company that has all the processing features you need.

“Whether you are looking for a simple credit card reader or a customizable payment solution, make sure you get them from the top picks,” Dermer said, before adding, “Choosing the best credit card processing solution for your business is not only essential, it is also crucial that you choose the best solution for your type of business.”

Dermer went on to point out that there are subtle but fundamental differences between the free credit card readers from brands like Square or PayPal to the more robust readers hardware with the needed extra features.

“It also depends if you are looking for the best Credit Card Processing for a busy restaurant or an online business,” Dermer said. “The first thing to consider when choosing a payment processor for your business is which one offers the services best suited to your business. Cost is also a big consideration, and you would need to do a thorough investigation into what you will have to pay so that there are no surprises.”

As for the standard charges, small businesses can expect to pay a payment processing company. Dermer noted that apart from the initial setup and installation fees, small businesses can expect to pay a monthly fee for this service, which will depend on which industry they are in, and the volume of payments they will be receiving.

“Other charges are interest and flat rates per transaction, which should be competitive for the industry, PCI compliance fees, chargeback fees, and monthly sales processing limits,” Dermer said.

