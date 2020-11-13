Fiskl Joins Samsung AppStack, the New Cloud Marketplace for SMBs

Fiskl brings its day-to-day financial and digital payment management system to AppStack customers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fiskl, a leading mobile-first financial management solution, today announced it has joined Samsung AppStack, a cloud app platform designed to help businesses modernize and thrive in today’s economy. Fiskl is part of a collection of highly rated business apps featured on AppStack, focused on helping SMBs enhance productivity, collaboration and project management and more with applications such as Pipedrive, Canva and GSuite.

“Small businesses and self-employed professionals are the critical backbone to our economy” said Alina Lapusneanu, Fiskl’s CEO. “During this challenging time, Fiskl can empower SMBs to manage their finances digitally, to take online and mobile payments, and collaborate remotely with their team, thus freeing up valuable time for business owners to focus on growing the business. In addition, with Fiskl poised to shortly become the first truly mobile accounting platform globally, there is a natural fit in our collaboration with Samsung, the market leader in mobile smartphones.”

In the current environment, small businesses need more than ever to maintain and operate their day to day finances digitally. From having vital statistics on cash flow to real-time financial reports ready to submit for loans, an easy-to-use and highly automated platform like Fiskl can make a crucial difference in a business’ performance. Additionally, SMBs will benefit from leveraging the buying power of Samsung’s enterprise network, as AppStack provides competitive discounts, and increased savings based on the quantity of apps purchased.

“For many small businesses, access to technological knowledge and resources has been a major obstacle to adapt to the digital-first economy,” said Taher Behbehani, Head of the Mobile B2B Division, SVP and General Manager, Samsung Electronics America. “AppStack is a platform where SMBs can go to get a collection of highly-rated app recommendations, from a partner they can trust. We’re thrilled Fiskl is joining AppStack to support SMBs through their digital transformation journey.”

