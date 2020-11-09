COVID -19 Second Wave? Stocks to watch: (OTC: $HIPH) (OTC: $OPTI) (OTC:$ATWT) (OTC: $RLLVF)
Investorideas.com releases a special report on the continued growth of the sanitation and PPE sectors amid the new COVID reality and second wave potential.
Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a special report on the continued growth of the sanitation and PPE sectors as businesses around the world look to supply the new COVID reality and prepare for a potential second wave.
While COVID-19 has impacted many businesses both negatively and positively, as we enter into the colder seasons many companies are using this time to bring new sanitation and PPE products to market in anticipation of another rise in demand as well as to help prevent further spread of the pandemic.
American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) recently announced that it has begun production on the first run of proprietary nano-infused products through its distribution agreement with BioHealth Water Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Alset International Limited (SGX:40V). The initial production run marks the beginning of the Company’s efforts to sell its aerosolized sanitizing machines in addition to its two new products utilizing its proprietary Hydro Nano technology: Nano Energy Water and Nitrous Oxide Shots. The products are in the process of applications for product distribution in Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, USA and Canada.
Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water commented, “I am excited to announce the beginning of production for our new products with our new partner in BioHealth Water. This first run will get the products into the hands of distributors across the Pacific Rim (North America & Asia). We are only scratching the surface of the potential that we have with BioHealth Water and I look forward to receiving feedback from our distributors as we prepare for full scale production later this year. Our plans to increase the volume of distribution alongside various other initiatives that we intend to achieve in the remaining quarter of 2020 will set a firm platform for us to move full steam into 2021. As I have been emphasizing over the years, I believe this partnership highlights the value of the Company’s Hydro Nano technology. We are exploring even more ways to unlock value from this technology, and I look forward to sharing these developments with shareholders in the coming weeks and months.”
The Company previously announced in April that it had developed a prototype of an aerosolized sanitizing machine using its proprietary Hydro Nano technology. This production run will be the first run of the devices and its accompanying sanitizing nano-solution. All products will be sold through HWH global distributors (www.hwhworld.com) and direct sales in the respective countries.
OPTEC International, Inc (OTC:OPTI) announced recently that it has successfully secured a fully executed definitive agreement for the supply of Brand Specific Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) products for a large International Commodities Consortium totaling in excess of $2 Billion Dollars US.
OPTEC CEO, Roger Pawson commented "The company has been working for over a month to bring the transaction to successful closing and we are extremely happy to announce the execution of the definitive agreement and preparation of the massive logistics operation for the distribution of the products, furthermore OPTEC has entered into an additional agreement with an established Freight and Logistics organization for the transportation of products to the final destinations in the Healthcare, Medical, and Hospital sectors.
Another company based in health and wellness like American Premium Water, Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: RLV) (OTC: RLLVF), announced in September that its wholly-owned subsidiary in the US, BGX E-Health LLC, had secured up to eight chartered flights to deliver USD$16.9 Million of critical PPE to the Canadian Health Care Market, which arrived over the next 7-10 days in Canada.
This industry is attracting attention from businesses from all sectors. Even child safety and security company, ATWEC Technologies (OTC: ATWT) announced that it is giving transportation companies and passengers yet another layer of protection. The company has introduced the KV-X Sterilization System, a new automated, two-stage sterilization system for school buses, daycare vans, and other commercial vehicles that kills germs, viruses, and bacteria in the air and on vehicle surfaces quickly, safely and effectively.
Built for 15-passenger vehicles or larger, the KV-X features a 30-minute, two-stage sanitization module that adheres to all FDA guidelines. When the KV-X system is initiated, a built-in induction fan draws air through an easily replaceable HEPA filter and into a self-contained ultraviolet light (UVC) to disinfect the air within the vehicle. During the next stage, ozone is generated to clean seats, door handles, and other high-touch internal surfaces. UVC and ozone have been scientifically tested and used for years to kill airborne and surface germs and viruses.
As governments around the world struggle to provide adequate sanitation and PPE equipment to hospitals and essential workers, the public sector continues to capitalize on this market growth opportunity and through new innovations is helping to ensure that customers have access to adequate sanitation and PPE equipment in a post COVID world.
