SalesScreen Launches Comprehensive Coaching Platform to Accelerate Revenue Teams With Employee Productivity Data
SalesScreen announced that it is launching a coaching platform that allows sales executives to integrate data-driven programs during 1:1 performance mentoring.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalesScreen, a sales productivity company that accelerates human performance for revenue teams, today announced that it is launching a coaching platform that allows sales executives to better capitalize on SalesScreen data or third-party CRM integrations with data-driven programs during 1:1 performance mentoring. The platform also synchronizes session scheduling or follow-ups and measures progress on action items post-review. The company’s efforts began when it found that sales coaching has been massively underutilized within the sales process, yet is proven to increase retention by up to 60 percent and bump individual quota by 21 percent.
“Our new product Coaching offers users a comprehensive coaching platform, providing real-time insights that accelerates individual performance and team-wide success,” says Sindre Haaland, SalesScreen’s founder and CEO.
Historically, SalesScreen has built software to provide motivation and gamification tools designed to increase the performance of revenue teams through increased rep effort and activity. However, closing deals is more than activity increase—it's a human skill, an artform.
“We wanted SalesScreen to help increase the skills of our users, and found the #1 undisputed way to achieve this goal: Coaching. We’ve made coaching scheduling, execution, and data visibility easy. Now managers can focus on transferring magic instead of scrambling to find time and data,” Haaland said about the new product release.
The new product addresses several challenges of being a sales leader today by balancing the wealth of data and automation available through technology platforms and affording them the time to use their human skills to coach their team on a personal level.
The product is available today with the following features:
- Transform your team’s hard-earned CRM adoption into a data-driven playbook. Analyzing everything from call recordings to demo conversion success to sales activity gaps —giving you a broad picture of how each salesperson is performing.
- Automate coaching session logistics such as scheduling, agenda items and follow-up notes to insure your team skills improve swiftly within the quarter. Allowing managers and reps to discuss their coaching plan efficiently creates a team-wide W for revenue.
- Adapt to each and every performance gap by viewing KPI benchmark trends across every department—from field and inside sales to sales development to customer success—to understand and improve your coaching impact.
To learn more about SalesScreen’s coaching product, visit www.salesscreen.com/coaching
About SalesScreen:
SalesScreen is a sales productivity company with a focus on computer vision and natural language processing. Our mission is to help our customers improve sales performance and build happier workplaces — whatever that may look like. Launched in 2014 by a small group of world-class engineers from a top tech school in Norway, SalesScreen is now used by thousands of teams around the world. Working with top sales-driven companies such as WOM, Chargebee and GoSite. For more information, please visit salesscreen.com.
