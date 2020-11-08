Arrest Made in Burglary One Offenses in the First District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District have announced an arrest has been made in Burglary offenses that occurred in the First District at the following locations:
On Saturday, October 24, 2020, at approximately 7:00 pm, in the 200 block of 6th Street, Northeast, the suspect took property from a vehicle and then fled the scene. Theft from Motor Vehicle CCN: 20-159-203
On Friday, November 6, 2020, at approximately 2:36 am, in the 600 block of 3rd Street, Northeast, the suspect forcefully entered an occupied residence and took property. The suspect then fled the scene. Burglary One CCN: 20-158-721
On Friday, November 6, 2020, at approximately 4:42 am, in the 700 block of 5th Street, Northeast, the suspect forcefully entered an occupied residence and took property. The suspect then fled the scene. Burglary One CCN: 20-158-790
On Friday, November 6, 2020, at approximately 11:30 pm, in the 500 block of 2nd Street, Northeast, the suspect destroyed residential property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. Destruction of Property CCN: 20-159-202
On Saturday, November 7, 2020, 24 year-old Matthew Atkins, of No Fixed Address, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.