Kadro named one of the Top Performing E-Commerce Developers in North Carolina

Company praised for their eCommerce strategy, consulting, design, and development expertise and long record of accomplishment.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kadro was recently honored with news from Clutch, the internationally-renowned B2B rating and review platform, that Kadro was selected as one of North Carolina’s top e-commerce developers for 2020. In the award announcement, Clutch praised Kadro’s eCommerce strategy, consulting, design, and development expertise and record of accomplishment. According to Clutch and their research, amongst all providers in North Carolina, Kadro is consistently one of the best!

At this particularly unique and pivotal time in the global business landscape, businesses that sell to consumers (B2C) and also those that sell to other businesses (B2B) need to seriously evaluate investing in or enhancing their eCommerce presence as a path to growth and sustainability. There are several eCommerce paths to consider from establishing a dedicated eCommerce website to participation in 3rd party marketplaces to the creation of new specialized marketplaces.

"We are honored and pleased to be recognized by Clutch as a leading B2B company in the United States. Since Kadro's founding in 2001, we have worked diligently to build a company founded on technical expertise, responsiveness to changes in the eCommerce market, outstanding customer service, and superior project outcomes. Accolades such as this and the positive words we receive from many satisfied Kadro customers serve as a testament to the success of our ongoing efforts.” said Ariel Mordetsky, VP of Revenue at Kadro.

See Kadro’s complete Clutch profile by clicking this link - https://clutch.co/profile/kadro.

About Clutch:

Clutch is the world’s leading B2B ratings and verified reviews platform. Located in the heart of the District of Columbia, Clutch has a team of dedicated analysts who conducts reviews with clients from around the world. Then, their editorial team independently verifies the content and curates it into the case study style format that Clutch provides, ensuring that businesses are receiving all the information that they need as they purchase B2B services! Clutch is the gold standard for B2B ratings and reviews. Learn more about Clutch by visiting their website at https://clutch.co/.

About Kadro:

Founded in 2001 in Raleigh, N.C., Kadro is a software engineering firm that delivers B2C and B2B eCommerce solutions on Magento Commerce. Kadro provides enterprise-class software development and integration services to engineer eCommerce sites and online marketplaces for retailers, distributors and wholesalers across many industries and markets. Learn more about Kadro at http://www.kadro.com. You can also learn more about Kadro’s enterprise-class software development and integration services by contacting Ariel Mordetsky at (877) 435-3453 or email him at sales@kadro.com.