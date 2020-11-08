Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TBI Agents Investigating Cheatham County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 23rd District Attorney Ray Crouch, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Cheatham County.

The incident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Petway Road.  Initial reports from the scene indicate three deputies from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic-related call involving a woman and her boyfriend. After deputies arrived, the interaction with the man, identified as Michael Gurley (DOB 1-24-70), escalated for reasons still under investigation, and resulted in at least one deputy firing his service weapon, striking Gurley, who was subsequently hospitalized. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information.  Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead, refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.  That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

