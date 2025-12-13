Former Deputy Indicted, Charged in Use-Of-Force Investigation
UNION COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Union County deputy.
In April, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating the circumstances leading to a use-of-force incident involving now-former Union County Deputy Ashton Cole Lambert. During the investigation, agents learned that on April 10, 2025, Lambert used excessive force during the arrest of a woman in Maynardville. Lambert was terminated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office when the allegations surfaced.
On December 2nd, the Union County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Ashton Lambert (DOB: 02/09/93) with one count of Assault and one count of Official Oppression. On December 11th, he turned himself in and was booked into the Union County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
