Former Community Corrections Officer Indicted, Accused of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure and Official Misconduct

ROBERTSON COUNTY– An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a now-former Robertson County community corrections officer.

On December 3rd, at the request of 19th Judicial District Attorney General Robert Nash, TBI agents began investigating allegations of misconduct involving Brian Hawkins (DOB 12/18/1971) who, at the time, was working as a community corrections officer with Montgomery Robertson Community Corrections. During the course of the investigation, agents determined Hawkins had inappropriate contact with a probationer.

On Wednesday, the Robertson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Hawkins with two counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure and one count of Official Misconduct. He was booked into the Robertson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

###