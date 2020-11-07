Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attempt to Locate: Angel Luis Alberio

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 84 year-old Angel Luis Alberio, who may have traveled to Washington, D.C, on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Mr. Alberio was reported missing out of Amherst, Virginia and was last seen driving a Gray 1993 Ford Econoline van with Virginia registration of 5256BAB.

Mr. Alberio is described as an Hispanic male with gray hair and brown eyes. He can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Angel Luis Alberio is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, the Missing Persons Unit at 202-576-6169, or 911.

