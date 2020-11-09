Vertuoso creates a marketing campaign for Oscar Nominated The War at Home film about the 1960s Antiwar Movement
Building a new digital ecosystem including a new website, a YouTube Channel, Facebook, Instagram and IGTV channels to promote organic and paid promotions.SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, USA, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The War at Home is an Academy Award Nominated, independent film about the 1960s Antiwar Movement that Michael Moore called “One of the best documentaries ever made” — and is more relevant than ever today. The documentary was restored in 4K in 2018 by IndieCollect. Rugged Entertainment picked up the film for distribution on Amazon Prime, YouTube and the other streaming platforms. Glenn’s company, Catalyst Media Productions hired Vertuoso to create the social marketing campaign.
Vertuoso’s Curt Doty stated “Our strategy was to get younger audiences reinvigorated for the film. We needed to bridge the generation gap and tie the 60s protests to the protests happening in the streets of America today.”
With the release timed just a month prior to the 2020 election, Curt presented the digital roadmap and strategy centered on an awareness campaign. That included building a new digital ecosystem inclusive of a new website to be used as a content hub, a YouTube Channel and Facebook, Instagram and IGTV channels to promote organic and paid promotions.
Catalyst Media editor, Phil Raymond, created a clip library that Vertuoso molded into a content marketing strategy. Showcasing the plethora of vivid archive footage: from the early small peaceful demonstrations against the bombing of Vietnam, to more confrontational tactics, like non-violently blocking Dow Chemical recruiters that escalated into police brutality, The myriad of clips showed similarities to today’s police brutality. The various themes of the film were explored including reviews and critical acclaim, amplified on social.
During the The War at Home’s social media campaign, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim. Glenn Silber wrote a thoughtful article in The Progressive reflecting the impact the trial had on him as a 19-year-old. READ THE ARTICLE
“Working with Vertuoso’s creative director Curt Doty, his design, social media strategy and creative energy made this classic documentary come alive today. Curt is an idea machine. His inspired use of video and graphic elements created a new look, burnishing the film’s image in social media postings, newsletters and ads. He’s been a huge contributor to the film’s re-release,” said Glenn Silber, Co-Director.
The website Vertuoso designed and built became a hub for the social media campaign, housing all the content marketing, press materials and credits for the film. The streaming platforms are presented throughout the site allowing easy access for the consumer to buy or rent the film from their favorite platform.
“The goal of the campaign was to create consistent branding with messaging to a wide range of audiences,” said Vertuoso’s Greg Babiuk.
Spike Lee posted on Instagram to his 1.9M followers. The grassroots effort included outreach to influencers like Spike Lee, filmmakers and alumni from UW. Co-director Barry Alexander Brown has been Spike Lee’s long-time editor on most of his films.
The 3-week paid media campaign created 75,000 impressions with Google Ads and reached over 45,000 Facebook fans. The content marketing spots included over 20 unique snippets that covered the various themes of the film. The targeted audience spanned Millennials to Boomers with a tri-split focus on upper mid-west states centering on Madison and East Coast and West Coast. Psychographics included affinity for protests, documentaries, BLM and Vets for Peace.
The campaign was sustained pre and post-election with targeted newsletters featuring Glenn’s messaging, as well as mini-podcasts, 4-6 minutes long, that showcased interviews with the filmmakers. Placed on social and the website, this ongoing series, The War at Home: Then and Now, ties the backstory of the film with the activism happening today on the streets of America. www.thewarathome.tv
Peter Spirer of Rugged Entertainment stated “Vertuoso has been pivotal in the successful branding and launch of The War at Home On Demand. Curt and his team understood our needs and redesigned the website, modernizing it for today’s audience. Their social media strategy seemed right on target with who and how we wanted to get the word out about the release.”
“The movie remains a nuanced, evocative call to action.” - Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
About Vertuoso
Vertuoso is a hybrid digital agency that delivers innovative multi-platform campaign strategies and executions for brands, agencies, studios, networks, and media companies. www.vertuoso.co
About Catalyst Media
Glenn Silber is an Academy Award-Nominated documentary filmmaker and long-time network television news producer who produced more than 80 prime-time newsmagazine stories for CBS News and ABC News, as well as several feature documentaries for broadcast on PBS.
Mr. Silber was twice nominated for an Academy Award for Best Feature Documentary, and has also received two National Emmy Awards, the George Polk Award, a Columbia-DuPont Silver Baton, the IRE (Investigative Reporters & Editors) Award; a Writers Guild Award, and dozens of other awards and citations for his work as an independent producer/director and broadcast journalist. He was also the recipient of the John Simon Guggenheim Fellowship for Filmmaking, was a Directing Fellow at the American Film Institute’s Center for Advanced Film Studies and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (Documentary Branch).
About Rugged Entertainment
A full-service film and media production company founded in 2007 by Academy Award
Nominated Director Peter Spirer. www.ruggedentertainment.com
