Royalton barracks / Arrest for violation of conditions of release

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

INCIDENT: Contempt for Violation of a Condition of Release

CASE #: 20B203640

TROOPER: Sgt. Travis Valcourt STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 11/07/2020 10:53 am

LOCATION (specific): Harlow Rd, Royalton

VIOLATION: Contempt

ACCUSED: Mr. Jasper L Digby

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 7, 2020 at approximately 10:53 am, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible Condition of Release violation on Harlow Road in the Town of Royalton, Windsor County.

On 10/19/2020 the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, issued conditions of release upon Mr. Jasper Digby, 38 of Royalton. Among the conditions, Mr. Digby was ordered to remain at his residence 24 hours a day, except for verifiable legal, medical and employment appointments.

Troopers from the VSP Royalton barracks subsequently checked Mr. Digby’s residence and found him not home. Mr. Digby was then found on a neighboring property.

Mr. Digby was arrested without incident and transported to the State Police barracks in Royalton for processing. Mr. Digby was later transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of bail. Mr. Digby was issued a citation and ordered to report to the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on November 9, 2020 at 12:30 pm for arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 11/09/2020

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.