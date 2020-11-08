RECORDING ARTIST Dr. Alexander Nicolas known as “Dr. Suave” ANNOUNCES HIS ZOOM MEETING MUSIC CONCERTS FOR 2020 & 2021

RECORDING ARTIST Dr. Alexander Nicolas known as “Dr. Suave” ANNOUNCES HIS VIA-ZOOM MEETING MUSIC CONCERTS SERIES FOR THE HOLIDAYS 2020 AND THE SPRING 2021. RECORDING ARTIST YASMINE WILL BE PERFORMING IN ZOOM MEETING MUSIC CONCERTS SERIES FOR THE HOLIDAYS 2020 AND THE SPRING 2021. RECORDING ARTIST ALEX & ISH WILL BE PERFORMING IN ZOOM MEETING MUSIC CONCERTS SERIES FOR THE HOLIDAYS 2020 AND THE SPRING 2021.

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RECORDING ARTIST Dr. Alexander Nicolas known as “Dr. Suave” ANNOUNCES HIS VIA-ZOOM MEETING MUSIC CONCERTS SERIES FOR THE HOLIDAYS 2020 AND THE SPRING 2021.AR RECORDS -- Dr. Alexander Nicolas known as “Dr. Suave” in the music world announced the online ZOOM MEETING music tour concert series for the Holidays on November 1, 2020 at one of his radio and tv show program “In The Mix” which is host by Nicolas on AR Records Tv Network which is a small Christian Tv Network ( www.arrecordstvnetwork.com ). The online Zoom Music tour is due to include five concerts at the Tv studios of AR Records Tv Network which is the performing venue location ( www.arrecordstvnetwork.com ).Three of the Zoom Music concerts will be centered on the Holidays and the other two concerts will center on Nicolas new release “Let’s Go”. Nicolas with 9 instrumental musical productions ( https://music.apple.com/us/artist/dr-alexander-nicolas/210995496 ) and two Latin singing Cd’s ( https://music.apple.com/us/album/canto-a-jes%C3%BAs-vocal-instrumental/701499515 ) which are world wide distributed, is bringing a positive vibe during this Holidays season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families will be able to enjoy a one-hour Holiday music concert from the comfort of their home. The follow up of two additional concerts which will be done in the new year 2021.Three of the concerts will be performed in the Month of December and will be centered on the Holidays. The first three concerts which have set dates for the month of December 2020. The ZOOM ROOM concert TOUR START on Friday December 4, 2020 from 7-8pm., with follow up dates which are December Saturday 12 and Friday 19, 2020. The remaining concerts will be done in the following manner, Saturday February 6, 2021 and Friday April 30, 2021. In his first concert for the Holidays Nicolas will be performing tunes from his December 5, 2019, he released “Merry Christmas-Feliz Navidad” ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3epIuA8gdhA ), ( https://open.spotify.com/album/5doYVFlveCy8OJQDd8Anms ). Subsequently Nicolas will also be performing a few tunes from his new production “LET’S GO” which was released on 8/2820. In his “LET’S GO”, ( https://youtu.be/WEpCYot-7vs ). Nicolas will be introducing two new artists. Singer Yasmine Nicolas who is known as “Yasmine” in the music world. She is 17 years old. She wrote and composed the song “Look At Me” ( https://youtu.be/rw-3OTcurPE ).The Zoom Music tour will also feature rapper, writer, and music composer Ismael Nicolas who is known as “Ish” in the Music world with the song “Heart breaker vs. Love”. “Ish”, is 19 years old. ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bJnlryhHcQ ). “Ish” also released “Hope” which features Yasmine & Alex. ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OK3Z0SiOiEY ).Yasmine, Ish, and Alex are scheduled to perform in the Holiday online Zoom concerts series presented by AR Records as it introduces Dr. Suave and new recording artist.There’s no better time during the Holidays than concert gift tickets to a friend or love one to see one of your favorite bands or artists perform live. With the holiday season approaching, it’s also a good time to start thinking about what you want to ask your friends and family for this year.Not only will you be getting a gift for the one you love, but you will also have shows to look forward to enjoying while winter comes to an end. Check out the list of concert days below by visiting www.drsuave1.com . Tickets are currently on sale. To purchase tickets visit ( https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-alexander-nicolas-known-as-dr-suave-in-concert-tickets-127630204377 ). NOTE: THE ZOOM REGISTRATION IS ONLY OPEN TO 100 PEOPLE PER CONCERT. SPACE IS LIMITED SO RESERVE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

