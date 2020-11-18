MusicIncite Donates 1,000 emuso/Studio Licenses to Music-for-All, UK charity!
Supporting Music Education across the United Kingdom
We are very happy to have MusicIncite as a partner and sponsor to Music-for-All.org. Their generous gift supports our vision that everyone should have the opportunity to learn to play music.”SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today we announce the donation of a 1,000 software licenses from MusicIncite to music charity Music-for-All, UK. Emuso/Studio™ is the ultimate help system for musicians for Windows 10 and MacOS. After 7 years in development and 2 years in Beta Trial in the UK and US, emuso/Studio opened its doors this August. It provides the user the ability to learn, practice, and explore music in the areas of melody, harmony, and rhythm, and develop aural recognition, improvisation skills, technique and musical vocabulary. It shifts the paradigm from traditional music education to natural learning based on music psychology findings. With its multi-purpose design and toolkit, instrumentalists can see and hear music on guitars, keyboards and other string instruments and explore through trial and error, as well as receive guidance and self-correcting tests from interactive media. Giving everyone an equal opportunity to join the global conversation that is music.
— Paul McManus
President, Paul McManus, Music-for-All, United Kingdom, had this to say, “We are very happy to have MusicIncite as a partner and sponsor to Music-for-All.org. Their generous gift supports our vision that everyone should have the opportunity to learn to play music. But not enough people are fortunate enough to have access to musical instruments or ways to help them to learn and discover. This is where we come in. And thanks to MusicIncite, they have provided a new technology to aid in our vision.” Jerry Kramskoy, Founder and Inventor of emuso/Studio, had this to say, “Partnering with Music-for-All, UK, was the next logical step once we launched emuso/Studio. We share a common vision, and goals of helping those who want to learn, improve or explore music. We hope to do more as we grow and expand into other countries.”
Licenses will be provided to Music-for-All, UK and distributed by their organization, for free, as they see fit within their processes and procedures. But if you would like to try Emuso/Studio™ please visit our website at https://emuso.buzz, for our 14-Day FREE Trial, and here is a special discount code for 10% off any of our (Monthly, Semi-Annual or Annual) subscription’s first payment, thanks to Music-for-All, to the already low introductory price (COMM20).
# # #
MUSICFORALL.ORG
The Music-for-All Charity believes that everyone should have the opportunity to learn to play music. Making music changes lives. But not enough people are fortunate enough to have access to musical instruments or ways to help them to learn and backgrounds. We make grants available to address the musical needs of community music groups and educational organizations. We donate instruments and music tuition to individuals who need our help. And we promote the life-changing benefits of music making. We receive no government funding and are lucky to be recipients of donations from the general public, and we also have the generous support of organizations from within the musical instrument industry such as the MIA (UK) and the NAMM Foundation (US). We are also fortunate to have a wide range of musical celebrities endorsing our charity. https://musicforall.org.uk/
MUSICINCITE, LIMITED
MusicIncite, Ltd., was founded in 2013, with the vision to empower musical development for all interested in western-culture music and to nurture musical progress in improvisation and composition around the world. We believe everyone should be equipped to join in the global music conversation without paying a fortune. Our flagship music software platform is designed for musicians of all levels who want a fast, effective, and transparent way to learn, reference, explore and practice music. Emuso/Studio™ can be used stand-alone or as a complementary adjunct to traditional music education that employs music notation. It empowers users to see, hear, and play on-instrument even when their notation-reading skills and instrument knowledge are undeveloped. The way we naturally learn has guided the innovations in media synchronization and the UX and lesson content design.
For more information visit: https://emuso.buzz.
2 Minute Introduction Video
Thomas B. Christel
MusicIncite, Ltd.
+1 3313001460
thomas.christel@musicincite.buzz
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Minute Emuso Video