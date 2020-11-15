Speakeasy with Running Wild on December 15
Join Running Wild LLC for the 2021 Catalog Speakeasy on December 15 at 1 pm PT
We're insanely excited to share with you, LIVE, our upcoming stories. So much you won't want to miss!”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Running Wild LLC for the 2021 Catalog Speakeasy on December 15 at 1 pm PT on Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/runningwildpress, Twitter at https://twitter.com/RunWildBooks and on YouTube at https://youtube.com/channel/UCDZsgnRW_PakI0LSvMXN5og.
— Lisa Diane Kastner, Founder & Executive Editor, Running Wild, LLC
The live event will include the announcement of new brands, the launch of our long anticipated 2021 catalog, special appearances by noted authors, and much more that you won’t want to miss!
Our noted guests include, Porochista Khakpour, New York Times best-selling author of “Sick”, Larry Beckett who may be best known for authoring “Song to the Siren” and his collaborations with Tim Buckley, Eric Gethers whose book “Whales Swim Naked” was originally published in France to acclaim, Suzanne Samples whose memoir “Frontal Matter: Glue Gone Wild” was named best of 2019 by Kirkus Reviews, as well as Dwight L. Wilson, Terence Hawkins, and many others whose previously published stories were greeted by the public with accolades.
Want more about Running Wild? Go to Runningwildpress.com
Lisa Diane Kastner
Running Wild Press
+16102359616
runningwildeditor@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter