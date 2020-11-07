President Joe Biden Vice President Kamala Harris Coloring Book First Female US Vice President
A historic and commemorative coloring activity book highlighting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's 2020 election win for President and Vice President.
Kamala Harris becomes America's first female Vice President. This is historic. The Biden-Harris team will unequivocally change the US political landscape.”SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A historic and commemorative coloring book for classroom use and all activities and celebrations. An inspirational and educational book consisting of 40 pages, 8.5 x 11 sized highlighting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and their historic campaign leading to the White House. This coloring book is designed for children and parents alike. It can be used in school or small text book with the amount of information contained and highlighted.
This commemorative coloring and activity book reflects and celebrates change in America! Features include patriotic songs, historical locations and facts. Informative pages on how children may be involved in their local community, along with fun games, mazes and puzzles.
And now the Biden Harris Coloring Book is also available for ordering on Amazon.
