COMEDIAN ALBINO BROWN HOSTS & PRODUCES 1ST SOCIALLY DISTANT COMEDY RUNWAY SHOW “LISTEN UP” IN LAS VEGAS

Listen Up Comedy Show

Albino Brown hosts & produces a “Listen Up” comedy show presented by BAOBAB featuring Ron G, Ocean Glapion, Steve Owens, Ms. Arkansas, Romarick, Daphne.

"Listen Up, Laugher is something that everyone needs, unapologetically proven".” — Comedian, Albino Brown

LAS VEGAS , NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO: Comedian Albino Brown hosts and produces a “Listen Up” comedy show presented by BAOBAB featuring Ron G, Ocean Glapion, Steve Owens, Ms. Arkansas, Romarick, Daphne.

Albino Brown - Brandon Heard, aka "Albino Brown," was born and raised in Baltimore, MD. He joined the US Army at the age of 17 while still attending high school. Albino served 8 years in the military, which included deployments to Bosnia and Iraq. After completing 8 years of honorable service Albino Brown moved to California. It was the city of Los Angeles that inspired Albino to start doing stand up comedy. Albino has always had a desire to write and create, but comedy aided in enhancing those talents. In 2017 Albino started doing stand-up on karaoke nights at the Jspot. He quickly got the attention of other comics and was asked to be apart of and headline a variety of comedy shows throughout LA. The experience that Albino has gained along with the support of other comedians. He has headlined at some of the world's most famous clubs to include The Ice House Comedy Club, The Comedy Union, The J Spot, and The Comedy Store. He continues to bless the stage with his physical comedy and ability to bless the stage with his physical comedy and ability to fall asleep at a moment's notice in truly marketable.

Wassa – the owner of BAOBAB Boutique & Café, born in Senegal, a world-renowned fashion designer. Former Circus O le performer. In 2015, she launched a couture collection at Fashion Week, Las Vegas. Her designs are hand made, unique, and have a lot of life in each piece she creates.

Ron G –was a finalist on Bill Bellamy’s new hit television show Who’s Got Jokes?, and was also a finalist on the most recent season of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Having Martin Lawrence tell him he was funny is one of Ron G’s career highlights so far, and after receiving his first standing ovation only eight months in the game, he knew he had found his calling. He’s had roles in numerous film projects and is an Emmy Award Winner.

Ocean Glapion - has shared the stage with some of the most legendary comics: Martin Lawrence, Daman Wayans, Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold, and Katt Williams. He was on BET’s “One Mic Stand.” He’s recently been on tour with Deon Cole. He has headlined at some of the Las Vegas casinos to include Rio. Ocean’s comedic performances have been nothing short of hilarious and brilliant.

Romarick - Currently co-hosts a radio show on KWIE wild 96.1 FM in San Bernadino, CA. He is also a host at the world-famous Ontario Improv. His unique ability to captivate audiences of diverse backgrounds provides the rarest of talent in this industry.

Ms. Arkansas - Comedian Actress Singer Promoter & Produce Cynthia, aka Ms. Arkansas Lovely and kind-hearted, is what you feel once graced by her presence. Ms. Arkansas appeared on The Bill Cunningham Show, Celebrities Uncovered on Oxygen, and SERCH with McSerch. She's one of the Finalists in the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition, SHAQ AllStar Talent Serch, Auntie Clare's Comedy Competition, and winner of the Callywood Favorite Comic Award, One of the Main Characters in the stage play "The TRUTH" She Hosted and Headlined for 5yrs on the American Me Comedy Show at the Ontario Improv in Ontario, California. She just came off tour with the Academy Award Winner Mo'Nique just performed with her also at the Apollo In Harlem, NY. Ms. Arkansas now has her own Comedy Night at the Eclipse Theater in Las Vegas and currently traveling around the world.

Steve Owens - performed in several Off-Broadway productions, including “The Color Purple” and “Dream Girls” Also, during this timeline, he worked on multiple talk shows, including “The Wendy Williams Show,” where he wrote segment questions for his comedic idols, including Keven Hart. He has performed standup at the World Famous Comedy Store. The Laugh Factory, Haha Comedy Club, The Comedy Union, and countless other venues

around Los Angeles.

Daphne: Daphne “Dee” Wright is a writer, director, producer, comedian, actress, and offers to consult. She is from Dublin, Georgia, and a disabled veteran, who served six and a half years in the United States Navy. She holds multiple degrees in Business Administration, Speech, and Drama from Middle Georgia College in Cochran, Georgia, Film Production from the Art Institute of California, and a B.A. in Film and Video with a minor in Theatre. From Georgia State University, Daphne, also known as Dee Wright, is the owner of Dee Wright Productions.



WHAT: Listen Up Comedy Runway Show was born out of the pandemic. Laughter is something that everyone needs, and that’s been unapologetically proven. The show features some of the funniest comics around and the hottest, unique urban attire to walk the runway by fashion designer Wassa. **2 Drink Minimum Required**

WHERE: Las Vegas

6569 Las Vegas Blvd S C 173

Las Vegas, NV 89119

WHEN: Sat, November 7, 2020

7:00 PM – 9:30 PM PST

Connect with Albino Brown

INSTAGRAM: @albino_brown18

Purchase Tickets Here: Listen Up Comedy Show

For interview and speaking requests, contact Rosa Veleno of MegaEntivision at rosa@megaentivision.com (310) 910-1864.



###