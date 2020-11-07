Arrest Made in a Kidnapping and Armed Robbery Offenses in the Second, Third, and Fourth Districts

Armed Robbery (Gun)/Kidnapping: On Friday, October 23, 2020, at approximately 1:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished guns towards the victim and demanded that he enter their vehicle. The suspects took the victim’s property and did not allow the victim to escape the vehicle for an extended period of time. The suspects then took the victim’s property and fled the scene. CCN: 20-151-908