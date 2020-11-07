Arrest Made in a Kidnapping and Armed Robbery Offenses in the Second, Third, and Fourth Districts
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Kidnapping and Armed Robbery offenses in the Second, Third, and Fourth Districts.
Second District:
- Armed Robbery (Knife): On Saturday, October 17, 2020, at approximately 9:40 pm, the suspects approached the victims in the 2200 block of Virginia Avenue, Northwest. The suspects each brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene. CCN: 20-148-869
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Thursday, October 22, 2020, at approximately 9:45 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 4000 block of Harrison Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 20-151-596
- Robbery (Force and Violence): On Thursday, October 22, 2020, at approximately 11:20 pm, the suspect approached the victims in the 2100 block of Wyoming Avenue, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victims and demanded their property. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 20-151-621
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Friday, October 23, 2020, at approximately 11:44 pm, the suspect approached the victims in the 1000 block of 29th Street, Northwest. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The victims complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 20-152-159
Third District:
- Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at approximately 6:00 am, the suspects approached the victim in the 1200 block of W Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 20-150-570
Fourth District:
- Armed Robbery (Gun)/Kidnapping: On Friday, October 23, 2020, at approximately 1:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished guns towards the victim and demanded that he enter their vehicle. The suspects took the victim’s property and did not allow the victim to escape the vehicle for an extended period of time. The suspects then took the victim’s property and fled the scene. CCN: 20-151-908
On Thursday, November 5, 2020, 18 year-old Mekhi Truesdale, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
These cases remains under investigation.
Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.