Middlesex Barracks / Crash

CASE#: 20A304735
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/6/2020 1740 hrs
STREET: Main St
TOWN: Waitsfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mad River Green
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Peter Fabbioli
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Optima
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Benjamin Smith
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: TK
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage
INJURIES: Minor - neck pain
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two
vehicle crash in the vicinity of Main St and Mad River Green in Waitsfield.
Investigation revealed both vehicles were traveling north on Main St when
Vehicle #2 signaled to take a left on Mad River Green, but stopped to let
pedestrians cross the street. Vehicle #1 then rear ended vehicle #2. Vehicle
#1 was towed from the roadway and Vehicle #2 was able to be driven away. All
parties involved declined EMS services and Operator #1 was issued a Vermont
Civil Violation Complaint.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Waitsfield Fire
Department.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Following Too Closely T23 VSA 1039
