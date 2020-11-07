Middlesex Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A304735

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/6/2020 1740 hrs

STREET: Main St

TOWN: Waitsfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mad River Green

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Peter Fabbioli

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Optima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Benjamin Smith

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: TK

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end damage

INJURIES: Minor - neck pain

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two

vehicle crash in the vicinity of Main St and Mad River Green in Waitsfield.

Investigation revealed both vehicles were traveling north on Main St when

Vehicle #2 signaled to take a left on Mad River Green, but stopped to let

pedestrians cross the street. Vehicle #1 then rear ended vehicle #2. Vehicle

#1 was towed from the roadway and Vehicle #2 was able to be driven away. All

parties involved declined EMS services and Operator #1 was issued a Vermont

Civil Violation Complaint.

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Waitsfield Fire

Department.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Following Too Closely T23 VSA 1039

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

ryan.butler@vermont.gov

802-229-9191