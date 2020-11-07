Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.6.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Marcus A. Pollard, 55, of Imperial, has been appointed Warden of the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where he has served as Acting Warden since 2019. Pollard held several positions at Calipatria State Prison from 2014 to 2019, including Chief Deputy Administrator, Correctional Administrator and Correctional Captain. He was Correctional Captain for Ironwood State Prison from 2007 to 2014. Pollard held several positions at Centinela State Prison from 1994 to 2007, including Correctional Lieutenant, Correctional Sergeant and Correctional Officer. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,024. Pollard is a Democrat.

Joyce E. Dudley, 67, of Santa Barbara, has been reappointed Chair of the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where she has served as Chair since 2016 and as a member since 2013. Dudley has served as District Attorney of Santa Barbara County since 2010 and was a Deputy District Attorney in the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office from 1990 to 2010. She was Director of Child Development Programs at the Community Action Commission of the County of Santa Barbara from 1984 to 1988 and Child Development Director at the Children’s Home Society of California from 1979 to 1984. She earned a Master of Education degree in early childhood education from Antioch University, a Master of Arts degree in education from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Barbara College of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Dudley is a Democrat.

Ingrid E. Braun, 53, of Mammoth Lakes, has been appointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. Braun has served as Sheriff-Coroner of Mono County since 2014. She was a Reserve Police Officer at the Mammoth Lakes Police Department from 2013 to 2014. Braun was Deputy Sheriff and Retired Annuitant at the Mono County Sheriff’s Office from 2011 to 2013. She held several positions at the Los Angeles Police Department from 1990 to 2011, including Lieutenant, Detective Supervisor, Detective and Police Officer. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Braun is a Democrat.

John McMahon, 56, of Hesperia, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where he has served since 2017. McMahon has been Sheriff-Coroner of San Bernardino County since 2012 and has served in several positions at the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Department since 1985, including Assistant Sheriff, Deputy Chief, Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Detective and Deputy. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. McMahon is a Republican.

Kenneth Flower, 89, of Atherton, has been reappointed to the 1a District Agricultural Association, Grand National Rodeo, Cow Palace Fair Board of Directors, where he has served since 2012. Flower was President of the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame from 2005 to 2007. He was Manager of Business Development at the Golden Gate Bank from 1989 to 1999 and West Coast Manager at Westinghouse Broadcasting Group W from 1987 to 1989. He was Vice President of Marketing, Advertising, Politics and Community Affairs for the San Francisco 49ers from 1977 to 1986, Owner at Ken Flower Comms in 1976 and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at National Football League Films from 1969 to 1976. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Flower is a Democrat.

Denise Diaz, 34, of South Gate, has been appointed to the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy. Diaz has been Director of Development at California Greenworks since 2019 and a City Council Member for the City of South Gate since 2017. She was Executive Director at the Institute for the Attention of Immigrants from 2016 to 2019, a Community Outreach Specialist at the California Department of Public Health from 2014 to 2016 and an Executive Assistant at Inter-American Development Bank from 2011 to 2013. Diaz is a member of the Environmental Quality Committee at the League of California Cities, Latino Caucus Board at the League of California Cities, and the Transportation Equity and Environmental Justice Advisory Group. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $75 per diem. Diaz is a Democrat.

Liz Reilly, 73, of Duarte, has been reappointed to the San Gabriel and Lower Los Angeles Rivers and Mountains Conservancy, where she has served since 2017. Reilly has been a City Council Member for the City of Duarte since 2011. She was an Instructional Aide for the Resource Specialist Program at the Duarte Unified School District from 1992 to 2018 and was Tearoom Manager at Bullocks Pasadena from 1979 to 1989. She is a member of Friends of Duarte Library and the Duarte Historical Society and Museum. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $75 per diem. Reilly is a Republican.

