14 Mile Road closed under I-75 for interchange construction starting Monday

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

November 6, 2020 -- Interchange construction will require the closure of 14 Mile Road under I-75 next week in the city of Troy. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, through-traffic on 14 Mile Road will be detoured continuously until 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Posted detours will include John R. Road, Maple Road, and Stephenson Highway in both directions. Access will be maintained to local businesses during the week.

The closure is needed for crews to pave and apply final striping to 14 Mile Road in conjunction with the new diverging diamond interchange design.

In addition, single-lane closures will occur on northbound I-75 from 13 Mile to 14 Mile roads daily starting at 9 a.m. and ending by 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The left lane will be closed Monday, Nov. 9, and Tuesday, Nov. 10. The right lane will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11, and Thursday, Nov. 12. This work is weather dependent; any precipitation will push the closures back one day.

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.