2020-11-06 11:15:39.073 St. Louis Man Wins Third of $465,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Missouri Lottery player Steven Weber’s luck paid off after his Show Me Cash ticket was one of three to match all five winning numbers drawn on Oct. 22 to split a $465,000 jackpot. The winning numbers that night were 8, 24, 34, 35 and 36, awarding each ticket holder a prize of $155,000.

Weber purchased his winning ticket at On the Run, 3225 Hampton Ave. in St. Louis, but he didn’t realize he had won until he checked his ticket the next day.

“My reaction was just, ‘Um, um, um!’” Weber said, recalling the moment.

“My wife heard me, and she goes, ‘What’s wrong?’ And I say, ‘Nothing’s wrong.’ I showed her the phone and she goes, ‘No way!’”

Weber said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his wife and children’s cars and then look into purchasing a new truck.

The two other winning jackpot tickets from Oct. 22 were sold at Phillips 66, 2609 Dunn Road in St. Louis, and QuikTrip, 1450 NE M291 Highway, in Lee’s Summit.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County, where Weber purchased his winning ticket, won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.