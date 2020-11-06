Update on the COVID-19 Micro-Cluster Focus Zones

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced updated COVID-19 micro-cluster focus areas in New York State. Brooklyn's Red Zone focus zone area has new boundaries to reflect a decreased positivity rate and new daily cases in certain neighborhoods. Based on data metrics including testing results and hospitalization rates Queens - Far Rockaway's yellow zone has been removed; Rockland County's red zone focus areas will change to an orange warning zone; and Orange County's orange zone will change to a yellow precautionary zone. Focus zones in Queens - Kew Gardens/Forest Hills and Broome, Steuben and Chemung counties will not change. The Governor also announced a new yellow precautionary zone focus area in Westchester County.

SUNY will test its in-person students before sending them home for Thanksgiving and will keep them home for the rest of the semester. The Governor asked that private colleges in New York consider adopting similar plans.

"As a matter of context, we are obviously in a different phase with COVID, and we've been talking about it for weeks, but we have to fully acknowledge it. The fall phase the scientists all predicted was going to be worse. You're seeing global and national surges that are dramatic, and that's the new reality of COVID. The challenge for our state, like other states, is managing the increase," Governor Cuomo said. "We are going to modify some micro-cluster zones in response to declining positivity rates. In Erie, Monroe, Onondaga Counties, we're going to study them over the weekend. We're going to talk to the elected officials over the weekend, try to find out exactly what is going on, so that we can design a micro-cluster strategy that is responsive. But at these numbers, and in these areas, a micro-cluster response is appropriate. We tailor the micro-cluster strategy to the particulars of that area, and therefore we want to have conversations over the weekend and then I'll have an announcement on Monday as to exactly what we're going to do. Those are the highest places in the state, but again, they're lower than Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania."

Modifications to Current Focus Zones

Brooklyn - Modified Red Zone and New Yellow Zone - Click Here for Map

Since early October, Brooklyn's Red Zone has seen a positivity decline from 5.9% to 3.1% Based on case prevalence data and analysis of where positivity rates remain high and where they have declined, the Brooklyn's Red Zone was redrawn to include a smaller geographic area with a modified Yellow buffer zone area.

Queens - Far Rockaway - Yellow Zone Removed

The positivity in this zone has been consistently in 1%-2% range effectively over a ten-day period with low number of hospitalizations and new daily cases. This zone will be removed and cases continued to be monitored.

Rockland County - Red Zone Changes to Orange Precautionary Zone, Yellow Buffer Zone Remains - Click Here for Map

Since early October, Rockland's Red Zone has seen a positivity decline from 9.8% to 3.6%, meeting the metrics for transitioning from a Red Zone to an Orange Warning Zone. The Yellow buffer zone will remain.

Orange County - Red Zone Changes to Yellow Zone - Click Here for Map

Orange County's Warning focus zone has been under 3% positivity, and hospital admission rates have declined, meeting the metrics for transitioning to a Yellow Precautionary Zone. The buffer zone will be removed.

Focus Zones Without Modifications

Queens - Kew Gardens/Forest Hills - Click Here for Map: The positivity in this zone is currently 2.69% (7-day rolling average), effectively flat over a ten-day period. No changes to zone.

Broome County - Click Here for Map: Yellow Precautionary Zone is unchanged (4.05% current 7-day positivity, down from 7.44% ten days ago)

Steuben County - Click Here for Map: Yellow Precautionary Zone is unchanged (4.15 current 7-day positivity, down from 6.22% ten days ago)

Chemung County - Click Here for Map: Orange Warning zone is unchanged (6.84% current 7-day positivity, down from 8.02% ten days ago)

New Focus Zones

Westchester County - New Yellow Zone - Click Here for Map

The Port Chester area along the Connecticut border has had a sustained average positivity rate above 2.5%, with upticks in new positive cases and hospital admissions, meeting metrics for a yellow zone designation. In response to an increase in cases in Port Chester, NY, the New York State Department of Health, Westchester County Department of Health and Open Door Family Medical Center have coordinated to provide rapid testing at a new site below. To schedule an appointment please follow this link: https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=11900360 or call 914-995-7425.

Open Door

5 Grace Church Street

Port Chester, NY 10573

Saturday, November 7, from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Monday, November 9, from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Tuesday, November 10, from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.16 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.84 percent. Within the focus areas, 19,084 test results were reportedyesterday, yielding 604 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 141,621 test results were reported, yielding 2,605 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/4- 10/10 % Positive 10/11- 10/17 % Positive 10/18- 10/24 % Positive 10/25- 10/31 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/4) % Positive Yesterday (11/5) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 5.86% 5.29% 4.44% 4.14% 3.08% 2.96% 2.90% Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.36% 1.93% 2.38% 2.68% 2.63% 3.06% 2.84% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.27% 2.03% 2.40% 2.68% 2.69% 2.68% 3.20% Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.71% 2.70% 2.00% 2.16% 2.12% 1.63% 1.93% Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 9.77% 4.54% 3.65% 4.33% 3.58% 3.81% 2.65% Orange orange-zone focus area % positive 12.41% 4.62% 2.64% 2.57% 2.78% 0.75% 8.28% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.63% 4.05% 6.39% 4.25% 4.05% 3.47% 4.15% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 7.82% 7.52% 4.42% 4.50% 4.15% 3.68% 1.75% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.49% 7.12% 8.36% 6.10% 6.84% 6.64% 7.33% All focus area statewide % positive 3.18% 3.00% 3.27% 3.23% 3.00% 3.04% 3.16% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.18% 1.16% 1.31% 1.54% 1.72% 1.86% 1.99% Statewide % positive without allfocus areas included 1.01% 1.06% 1.06% 1.34% 1.55% 1.70% 1.84%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,321 (+44)

- 1,321 (+44) Patients Newly Admitted - 202

- 202 Hospital Counties - 45

- 45 Number ICU - 285 (+17)

- 285 (+17) Number ICU with Intubation - 129 (+1)

- 129 (+1) Total Discharges - 80,368 (+143)

- 80,368 (+143) Deaths - 18

- 18 Total Deaths - 25,910

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 1.2% 1.3% 1.7% Central New York 2.7% 2.1% 2.5% Finger Lakes 2.9% 3.7% 3.2% Long Island 1.1% 2.0% 1.9% Mid-Hudson 2.5% 2.4% 2.5% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.8% 1.2% New York City 1.3% 1.6% 1.9% North Country 1.9% 0.6% 1.4% Southern Tier 1.1% 1.1% 1.0% Western New York 3.4% 3.3% 3.3%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Bronx 1.4% 1.9% 2.2% Brooklyn 1.6% 1.7% 2.0% Manhattan 0.9% 1.2% 1.0% Queens 1.2% 1.6% 2.0% Staten Island 2.1% 3.0% 3.5%

Of the 522,021 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,942 65 Allegany 414 25 Broome 3,927 43 Cattaraugus 591 9 Cayuga 496 10 Chautauqua 1,094 13 Chemung 2,046 50 Chenango 449 6 Clinton 292 4 Columbia 782 8 Cortland 622 9 Delaware 222 9 Dutchess 5,710 41 Erie 14,338 215 Essex 213 1 Franklin 114 9 Fulton 372 2 Genesee 450 9 Greene 527 4 Hamilton 19 0 Herkimer 434 10 Jefferson 260 11 Lewis 171 4 Livingston 393 18 Madison 627 11 Monroe 8,398 161 Montgomery 292 9 Nassau 51,164 246 Niagara 2,274 43 NYC 268,663 1,203 Oneida 2,993 47 Onondaga 6,257 135 Ontario 778 20 Orange 14,221 86 Orleans 429 7 Oswego 711 22 Otsego 440 3 Putnam 1,921 25 Rensselaer 1,175 14 Rockland 18,756 73 Saratoga 1,503 21 Schenectady 1,687 21 Schoharie 120 1 Schuyler 172 6 Seneca 167 4 St. Lawrence 461 12 Steuben 1,176 17 Suffolk 50,210 177 Sullivan 1,882 20 Tioga 792 17 Tompkins 678 3 Ulster 2,599 11 Warren 475 1 Washington 377 16 Wayne 639 17 Westchester 41,720 178 Wyoming 230 4 Yates 156 3

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,910. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: