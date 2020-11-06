Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update on the COVID-19 Micro-Cluster Focus Zones

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced updated COVID-19 micro-cluster focus areas in New York State. Brooklyn's Red Zone focus zone area has new boundaries to reflect a decreased positivity rate and new daily cases in certain neighborhoods. Based on data metrics including testing results and hospitalization rates Queens - Far Rockaway's yellow zone has been removed; Rockland County's red zone focus areas will change to an orange warning zone; and Orange County's orange zone will change to a yellow precautionary zone. Focus zones in Queens - Kew Gardens/Forest Hills and Broome, Steuben and Chemung counties will not change. The Governor also announced a new yellow precautionary zone focus area in Westchester County.

 

SUNY will test its in-person students before sending them home for Thanksgiving and will keep them home for the rest of the semester. The Governor asked that private colleges in New York consider adopting similar plans.

 

"As a matter of context, we are obviously in a different phase with COVID, and we've been talking about it for weeks, but we have to fully acknowledge it. The fall phase the scientists all predicted was going to be worse. You're seeing global and national surges that are dramatic, and that's the new reality of COVID. The challenge for our state, like other states, is managing the increase," Governor Cuomo said. "We are going to modify some micro-cluster zones in response to declining positivity rates. In Erie, Monroe, Onondaga Counties, we're going to study them over the weekend. We're going to talk to the elected officials over the weekend, try to find out exactly what is going on, so that we can design a micro-cluster strategy that is responsive. But at these numbers, and in these areas, a micro-cluster response is appropriate. We tailor the micro-cluster strategy to the particulars of that area, and therefore we want to have conversations over the weekend and then I'll have an announcement on Monday as to exactly what we're going to do. Those are the highest places in the state, but again, they're lower than Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania."

     

Modifications to Current Focus Zones

 

Brooklyn - Modified Red Zone and New Yellow Zone - Click Here for Map

 

Since early October, Brooklyn's Red Zone has seen a positivity decline from 5.9% to 3.1% Based on case prevalence data and analysis of where positivity rates remain high and where they have declined, the Brooklyn's Red Zone was redrawn to include a smaller geographic area with a modified Yellow buffer zone area.

 

Queens - Far Rockaway - Yellow Zone Removed

 

The positivity in this zone has been consistently in 1%-2% range effectively over a ten-day period with low number of hospitalizations and new daily cases. This zone will be removed and cases continued to be monitored.

 

Rockland County - Red Zone Changes to Orange Precautionary Zone, Yellow Buffer Zone Remains - Click Here for Map

 

Since early October, Rockland's Red Zone has seen a positivity decline from 9.8% to 3.6%, meeting the metrics for transitioning from a Red Zone to an Orange Warning Zone. The Yellow buffer zone will remain.

 

Orange County - Red Zone Changes to Yellow Zone - Click Here for Map

 

Orange County's Warning focus zone has been under 3% positivity, and hospital admission rates have declined, meeting the metrics for transitioning to a Yellow Precautionary Zone. The buffer zone will be removed.

 

Focus Zones Without Modifications

 

Queens - Kew Gardens/Forest Hills - Click Here for Map: The positivity in this zone is currently 2.69% (7-day rolling average), effectively flat over a ten-day period. No changes to zone.

 

Broome County - Click Here for Map: Yellow Precautionary Zone is unchanged (4.05% current 7-day positivity, down from 7.44% ten days ago)

 

Steuben County - Click Here for Map: Yellow Precautionary Zone is unchanged (4.15 current 7-day positivity, down from 6.22% ten days ago)

 

Chemung County - Click Here for Map: Orange Warning zone is unchanged (6.84% current 7-day positivity, down from 8.02% ten days ago)

 

New Focus Zones

  

Westchester County - New Yellow Zone - Click Here for Map

 

The Port Chester area along the Connecticut border has had a sustained average positivity rate above 2.5%, with upticks in new positive cases and hospital admissions, meeting metrics for a yellow zone designation. In response to an increase in cases in Port Chester, NY, the New York State Department of Health, Westchester County Department of Health and Open Door Family Medical Center have coordinated to provide rapid testing at a new site below. To schedule an appointment please follow this link: https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=11900360 or call 914-995-7425.

 

Open Door

5 Grace Church Street

Port Chester, NY 10573

 

Saturday, November 7, from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Monday, November 9, from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Tuesday, November 10, from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

 

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.16 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.84 percent. Within the focus areas, 19,084 test results were reportedyesterday, yielding 604 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 141,621 test results were reported, yielding 2,605 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

 

FOCUS ZONE

10/4- 10/10 % Positive

10/11- 10/17 % Positive

10/18- 10/24 % Positive

10/25- 10/31 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (11/4) % Positive

Yesterday (11/5) % Positive

 

 
 

 

 

 

Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive

5.86%

5.29%

4.44%

4.14%

3.08%

2.96%

2.90%

 

 

Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive

1.36%

1.93%

2.38%

2.68%

2.63%

3.06%

2.84%

 

 

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.27%

2.03%

2.40%

2.68%

2.69%

2.68%

3.20%

 

 

Queens Far Rockaway  yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.71%

2.70%

2.00%

2.16%

2.12%

1.63%

1.93%

 

 

Rockland red-zone focus area % positive

9.77%

4.54%

3.65%

4.33%

3.58%

3.81%

2.65%

 

 

Orange orange-zone focus area % positive

12.41%

4.62%

2.64%

2.57%

2.78%

0.75%

8.28%

 

 

Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.63%

4.05%

6.39%

4.25%

4.05%

3.47%

4.15%

 

 

Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive

7.82%

7.52%

4.42%

4.50%

4.15%

3.68%

1.75%

 

 

Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive

6.49%

7.12%

8.36%

6.10%

6.84%

6.64%

7.33%

 

 

All focus area statewide % positive

3.18%

3.00%

3.27%

3.23%

3.00%

3.04%

3.16%

 

 

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

1.18%

1.16%

1.31%

1.54%

1.72%

1.86%

1.99%

 

 

Statewide % positive without allfocus areas included

1.01%

1.06%

1.06%

1.34%

1.55%

1.70%

1.84%

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,321 (+44)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 202 
  • Hospital Counties - 45
  • Number ICU - 285 (+17)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 129 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 80,368 (+143)
  • Deaths - 18
  • Total Deaths - 25,910

    

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Capital Region

1.2%

1.3%

1.7%

Central New York

2.7%

2.1%

2.5%

Finger Lakes

2.9%

3.7%

3.2%

Long Island

1.1%

2.0%

1.9%

Mid-Hudson

2.5%

2.4%

2.5%

Mohawk Valley

0.6%

0.8%

1.2%

New York City

1.3%

1.6%

1.9%

North Country

1.9%

0.6%

1.4%

Southern Tier

1.1%

1.1%

1.0%

Western New York

3.4%

3.3%

3.3%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Bronx

1.4%

1.9%

2.2%

Brooklyn

1.6%

1.7%

2.0%

Manhattan

0.9%

1.2%

1.0%

Queens

1.2%

1.6%

2.0%

Staten Island

2.1%

3.0%

3.5%

 

Of the 522,021 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

3,942

65

Allegany

414

25

Broome

3,927

43

Cattaraugus

591

9

Cayuga

496

10

Chautauqua

1,094

13

Chemung

2,046

50

Chenango

449

6

Clinton

292

4

Columbia

782

8

Cortland

622

9

Delaware

222

9

Dutchess

5,710

41

Erie

14,338

215

Essex

213

1

Franklin

114

9

Fulton

372

2

Genesee

450

9

Greene

527

4

Hamilton

19

0

Herkimer

434

10

Jefferson

260

11

Lewis

171

4

Livingston

393

18

Madison

627

11

Monroe

8,398

161

Montgomery

292

9

Nassau

51,164

246

Niagara

2,274

43

NYC

268,663

1,203

Oneida

2,993

47

Onondaga

6,257

135

Ontario

778

20

Orange

14,221

86

Orleans

429

7

Oswego

711

22

Otsego

440

3

Putnam

1,921

25

Rensselaer

1,175

14

Rockland

18,756

73

Saratoga

1,503

21

Schenectady

1,687

21

Schoharie

120

1

Schuyler

172

6

Seneca

167

4

St. Lawrence

461

12

Steuben

1,176

17

Suffolk

50,210

177

Sullivan

1,882

20

Tioga

792

17

Tompkins

678

3

Ulster

2,599

11

Warren

475

1

Washington

377

16

Wayne

639

17

Westchester

41,720

178

Wyoming

230

4

Yates

156

3

 

 

Yesterday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,910. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Allegany

2

Cayuga

1

Dutchess

2

Kings

4

Nassau

2

Oneida

2

Onondaga

1

Queens

1

Schenectady

1

Tioga

1

Westchester

1

