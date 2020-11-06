Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,323 in the last 365 days.

Fargo VA Pharmacy

The Fargo VA Pharmacy window is temporarily closed as a COVID-19 safety precaution. Until further notice, all prescriptions will be mailed to patients unless deemed urgent by your provider. Prescription refills can be requested via telephone at 1-855-560-1718, on My HealtheVet, on the Rx Refill mobile app, or mailed to the Fargo VA Health Care System, Pharmacy (119), 2101 N Elm Street, Fargo, ND 58102. We appreciate your understanding during this time and thank you for helping us keep our Veterans safe!

You just read:

Fargo VA Pharmacy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.