The Fargo VA Pharmacy window is temporarily closed as a COVID-19 safety precaution. Until further notice, all prescriptions will be mailed to patients unless deemed urgent by your provider. Prescription refills can be requested via telephone at 1-855-560-1718, on My HealtheVet, on the Rx Refill mobile app, or mailed to the Fargo VA Health Care System, Pharmacy (119), 2101 N Elm Street, Fargo, ND 58102. We appreciate your understanding during this time and thank you for helping us keep our Veterans safe!
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.