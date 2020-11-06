The Fargo VA Pharmacy window is temporarily closed as a COVID-19 safety precaution. Until further notice, all prescriptions will be mailed to patients unless deemed urgent by your provider. Prescription refills can be requested via telephone at 1-855-560-1718, on My HealtheVet, on the Rx Refill mobile app, or mailed to the Fargo VA Health Care System, Pharmacy (119), 2101 N Elm Street, Fargo, ND 58102. We appreciate your understanding during this time and thank you for helping us keep our Veterans safe!