Update for I-80 Eastbound as Local Interchange Project Near Bellefonte Continues

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update for traffic impacts on Interstate 80 eastbound as the Route 26 Local Interchange project in Centre County continues. The work zone is located between the I-80/161 exit and Jacksonville Road, east of Bellefonte. Work to build the local interchange can affect I-80 traffic.

A long-term lane closure of the I-80 eastbound passing (left) lane has been in effect since October 21. The passing lane is closed with channelizers, as the contractor continues work on the temporary widening of the I-80 eastbound inside shoulder. This work will run through Saturday, November 7. Traffic patterns will return to normal by the end of the day Tuesday, November 10.

Work on this project is in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is east of Bellefonte and is part of a long-awaited safety-improvement in Centre County. HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $52 million project. Up-to-date information can be found on the project page at www.penndot.gov/SR26Localinterchange

The local interchange project is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80, and to make improvements on Jacksonville Road. An initial $35 million for the project was announced in July 2018, coming through a federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Completion of all three phases will support regional freight economy and improve the reliability of roadway travel throughout the region.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

