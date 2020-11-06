​Railroad Crossing Work Planned on Route 741, Roherstown Road, in E. Hempfield Township, Lancaster County

Road to be closed at crossing November 16-17

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Lancaster County are advised Route 741 in E. Hempfield Township will be closed between Route 23 and Route 30 Monday, November 16, and Tuesday, November 17, so a contractor can replace a crossing just north of Route 23.

A signed detour will be in place. Northbound Route 741 traffic should follow the signed detour using Route 23, Chestnut Street, Route 222, Harrisburg Pike (Route 4020) and Route 30. Southbound Route 741 traffic should follow the signed detour using Route 30, Harrisburg Pike, Walnut Street and Route 23.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018