BlueAngelFarm launches world's first 100% certified (ESMA/GSO) Halal multi-vitamin & minerals for muslim women

The Halal Health Company has released ‘Essentials multivitamin’ that is designed to provide vitamins & minerals to enable women to stay healthy & fit.

DUBAI, UAE, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueAngelFarm is a renowned Halal Health company that is committed to helping Muslim consumers along their journey of keeping fit and healthy by releasing 100% certified halal products. Recently, the company has announced the launch of the world’s first ESMA/GSO certified halal multi-vitamin and mineral called ‘Essentials’ with a unique formula that is specifically designed to cover the vitamin and mineral needs of Muslim women including some additional ingredients for more benefits.

1 tablet of ‘Essentials’ per day takes care of the highly vital minerals and vitamins required by the human body. While there is a huge variety of dietary supplements available today, a lot of them are not Halal, and thus, cannot be consumed by Muslims. The management at BlueAngelFarm is glad to release this Halal Multi-Vitamin that may be beneficial to millions of Muslim women who are committed to staying healthy.
While talking about this product, Martin Herbrich, founder of BlueAngelFarm said:

“Health consciousness is rapidly growing on a global level, especially within the Muslim population. Our signature product “Essentials” was designed to help you to achieve a balanced intake of the vitamins and minerals your body needs along with additional ingredients that enhance stamina and vitality. “Essentials” is truly halal-certified by the internationally recognized organization IFANCA which is the biggest in its field certifying for hundreds of companies worldwide.”

'Essentials' is manufactured in California, the USA in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Regular consumption of this tablet may result in healthy hair, skin and nail and may also optimize cellular growth. The tablet contains 150% Vitamin D, and 300% BIOTIN & B12 which are important for a woman’s health. As a word of precaution, it is highly recommended that people who are new to consuming multi-vitamins consult with their doctor regarding the timing and dosage of these tablets.

