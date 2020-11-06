Have Gavel, Go Virtual! Missouri judges turn to technology to demystify third branch of government

6 November 2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – COVID-19 has not stopped Missouri judges from continuing to make presentations to school and civic groups throughout the state. It's just changed how some of them are doing it.

Judges have adapted to using remote technologies to conduct court proceedings since the pandemic began, and now they are embracing videoconferencing as a way to continue their "Have Gavel, Will Travel" mission to help Missourians better understand how their courts work.

“The pandemic facing our state and country has brought about many changes and the need for adaptation, and Missouri judges have been no exception,” said Judge Jason R. Brown, circuit judge in the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County) and chair of the Supreme Court of Missouri’s civic education committee. “While, ideally, we perhaps best fulfill our mission to provide interactive civic education for students and adults in a live setting, our judges are amenable to engaging with groups using an online platform. Shifting to a virtual presentation still allows the audience to see the presentation, hear the judge’s discussion and ask questions, and judges who have given virtual presentations report they have gone well.”

Judge Gary Lynch of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District – a former chair of the civic education committee and current chair of the Missouri Court Automation Committee – led efforts to develop a “how to” for judges presenting virtually for the first time. The courts largely use the Webex platform, but judges are available to connect through the school’s or civic organization’s preferred platform.

The Supreme Court of Missouri’s civic education committee has more than a dozen presentations available for audiences ranging from elementary students through adults. When requesting a presentation , please indicate whether you prefer a virtual or live presentation.

