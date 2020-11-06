Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,409 in the last 365 days.

I-90 bridge replacement project near Nodine wrapping up by Nov. 7 (Nov. 6, 2020)

NODINE, Minn. – The Winona County Road 12 Bridge over Interstate 90 near Nodine and the Interstate 90 bridge further east over Dakota Valley Drive are scheduled to be completed by Saturday, Nov. 7, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists are asked to be alert for work crews who are on site for project cleanup work.

Mathiowetz Construction Co. was the prime contractor on this $8.9 million project.

Monitor traffic and travel information in Minnesota, is through MnDOT’s traffic and road conditions map at 511mn.org, call 5-1-1 or log on to mndot.gov.

###

You just read:

I-90 bridge replacement project near Nodine wrapping up by Nov. 7 (Nov. 6, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.