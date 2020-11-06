I-90 bridge replacement project near Nodine wrapping up by Nov. 7 (Nov. 6, 2020)

NODINE, Minn. – The Winona County Road 12 Bridge over Interstate 90 near Nodine and the Interstate 90 bridge further east over Dakota Valley Drive are scheduled to be completed by Saturday, Nov. 7, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists are asked to be alert for work crews who are on site for project cleanup work.

Mathiowetz Construction Co. was the prime contractor on this $8.9 million project.

Monitor traffic and travel information in Minnesota, is through MnDOT’s traffic and road conditions map at 511mn.org, call 5-1-1 or log on to mndot.gov.

