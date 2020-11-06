Potters Mills Job to Shut Down for the Winter

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area residents and drivers that its Route 322/Potters Mills Gap project will shut down for the winter later this month.

Full project information can be found on the PMG Project page at www.penndot.gov/pottersmillsgap.

Through the project area, drivers should be aware of the following:

• The local access road between Route 144 and the western interchange was opened on Friday morning, November 6. Traffic needing to access Route 322 can now use the new road (Route 2015).

• All four lanes are open on the new alignment of Route 322, two lanes eastbound and two lanes westbound.

• Drivers are strongly encouraged to follow traffic/directional signs through the project. GPS information does not appear to be up-to-date and may encourage drivers to deviate from their needed route.

• The contractor will shut down for the winter by Thanksgiving.

• Final work on the project will resume in early March of 2021. That work will take place on the local access road (Route 2015) between Crowfield Road and Route 144.

This is the third and final phase of a construction project dating back to 2015. Phase One of the project constructed the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase Two created the new local interchange on Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. The goal of Phase Three is to reconstruct Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills – including a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection. The completed project will alleviate congestion and allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently from the Centre/Mifflin County line to Potters Mills.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $84 million project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

