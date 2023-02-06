PennDOT Names Winners of Paint the Plow Contest in District 4

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is pleased to announce the District 4 winners of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest.

North Pocono High School of Lackawanna County won the "Fan Favorite" award, which was determined by online voting through www.penndot.pa.gov. Dunmore High School of Lackawanna County was the honorable mention.

Members of the public were invited to vote for their favorite plow from 13 area high schools that entered this year's regional contest. Votes were accepted from January 3 to January 10, 2023. North Pocono High School received 928 of votes to win the 2022 "Fan Favorite" honor.

The winner of the "Judges' Pick" award was Carbondale Area High School of Lackawanna County. Dunmore High School of Lackawanna County was also the honorable mention in the "Judges' Pick" category, which was determined through judging by PennDOT representatives.

During the winter weather season, the blades, as well as those painted by Abington Heights High School, Carbondale Area High School, Delaware Valley High School, Dunmore High School, Hazleton High School, Montrose High School, Mountain View Junior Senior High School, North Pocono High School, Northwest Area High School, Riverside Junior Senior High School, Scranton High School, Susquehanna Community Junior Senior High School and West Scranton High School students, will be used to maintain state-owned roadways in six counties in PennDOT District 4.

Paint the Plow is a collaborative effort between PennDOT and area high schools aimed at promoting winter driving safety and fostering an appreciation for student art programs and creativity. Students are invited to paint a plow blade with an original design based on a provided theme. The 2022 statewide theme is "Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice," which was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give driving their full attention and eliminate distractions, like cell phones, especially during winter weather events.

For more information on PennDOT's winter preparations and additional winter-driving resources for motorists, visit the department's winter website.

