Southbound Route 4009 Babcock Boulevard Shoulder Closure Begins Monday in Ross Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing water line relocation work on Babcock Boulevard (Route 4009) in Ross Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, November 9 weather permitting.

A lane shift and shoulder closure will occur on southbound Babcock Boulevard near the intersection with Peoples Road weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through early December. Crews will conduct water line relocation work. Bi-directional traffic will be maintained on Babcock Boulevard.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

