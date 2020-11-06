Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southbound Route 4009 Babcock Boulevard Shoulder Closure Begins Monday in Ross Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing water line relocation work on Babcock Boulevard (Route 4009) in Ross Township, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, November 9 weather permitting.

A lane shift and shoulder closure will occur on southbound Babcock Boulevard near the intersection with Peoples Road weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through early December. Crews will conduct water line relocation work. Bi-directional traffic will be maintained on Babcock Boulevard.

The Joseph B. Fay Company is the prime contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

