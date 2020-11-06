Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) Lane Closure at Night Next Week for Crack Sealing in Upper Chichester Township

King of Prussia, PA – A single lane closure is scheduled on eastbound or westbound U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) between the Route 452 (Market Street) and Interstate 95 interchanges in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County, on Sunday, November 8, through Friday, November 13, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for crack sealing operations by Delaware County maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. 

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the work area. All scheduled operations are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

