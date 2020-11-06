Boat dock removal underway for winter

Laramie - The Laramie Region Habitat and Access crew has started removing boat docks for the winter months. Docks have been pulled from the Laramie Plains Lakes and will be removed from lakes in Platte County later this week. Boat docks are removed from lakes and reservoirs each fall to prevent damage from ice and will be replaced next spring.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.