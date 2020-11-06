Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Boat dock removal underway for winter

Laramie - The Laramie Region Habitat and Access crew has started removing boat docks for the winter months. Docks have been pulled from the Laramie Plains Lakes and will be removed from lakes in Platte County later this week. Boat docks are removed from lakes and reservoirs each fall to prevent damage from ice and will be replaced next spring.

- WGFD -

 

