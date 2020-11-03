2020-11-03 09:08:56.467 Lebanon Woman Claims $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize

2020-11-03 09:08:56.467

Loetta Kelley of Lebanon purchased a Missouri Lottery “Fab 5s” Scratchers ticket and uncovered a $100,000 top prize. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, 806 N. Main, in Mountain Grove.

“Fab 5s” is a $5 game introduced on Sept. 28 and has over $12.1 million in unclaimed prizes.

In FY20, players in Wright – where the winning ticket was sold - won more than $2.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $243,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $247,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.