Public invited to send ornaments for North Dakota State Christmas Tree

BISMARCK, N.D. – The Office of the First Lady invites artists and craftspeople to provide handmade ornaments for the North Dakota State Christmas Tree. The tree will be on display in Memorial Hall at the state Capitol.

Submitted ornaments can vary from traditional to contemporary arts. Items that are commercially produced or made from kits are not eligible. This year’s ornament motif is "Creating Connections," but ornaments can also be of any shape or medium of the designer’s choosing.

Each ornament should include the name of the person entering it, their email address, and a brief one- or two-line description of the ornament that includes the art form used and the special circumstances through which it was created, such as a class or senior center project. A description listing will be available at the ceremony and will be emailed to everyone who submits an ornament.

Ornaments must be received in the Office of Management and Budget office no later than Nov. 27. The ornaments become the property of the Office of the First Lady and may be hung on the state tree in ensuing years. Mail ornaments to State of North Dakota, Office of Management and Budget, Julie Strom, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, N.D. 58505.

