Southbound US-127 BR ramp to southbound US-127 closed for resurfacing in Isabella County starting Nov. 9

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Isabella

HIGHWAY: Southbound US-127 Business Route (BR) US-127

CLOSEST CITY: Mt. Pleasant

START DATE: 7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the southbound US-127 BR ramp to southbound US-127 for resurfacing. This work is part of a $15.6 million investment to resurface 6 miles of US-127 and US-127 BR.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Southbound US-127 BR traffic will be detoured via northbound US-127 BR, M-20, and southbound US-127.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.