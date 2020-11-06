Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southbound US-127 BR ramp to southbound US-127 closed for resurfacing in Isabella County starting Nov. 9

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Isabella

HIGHWAY:                                    Southbound US-127 Business Route (BR) US-127

CLOSEST CITY:                  Mt. Pleasant

START DATE:             7 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the southbound US-127 BR ramp to southbound US-127 for resurfacing. This work is part of a $15.6 million investment to resurface 6 miles of US-127 and US-127 BR.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      Southbound US-127 BR traffic will be detoured via northbound US-127 BR, M-20, and southbound US-127.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.

