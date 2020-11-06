Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for Nov. 6, 2020

Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for Nov. 6, 2020

The People Have Spoken

As each of us continues to process the results of Election Day, I am thankful that Missourians voted to pass Amendment 3 and return the responsibility of drawing our state’s legislative districts to bipartisan, citizen-led commissions. In January, the Missouri Senate will welcome 11 newly elected Senators, including four additional women, to its chamber. In addition, my colleagues in the Majority Caucus elected me to serve as the Assistant Majority Floor Leader for the 101st General Assembly.

I am pleased by the high voter turnout we saw at the polls on Election Day, as well as everyone’s willingness to follow extra measures to ensure a safe voting experience. My outlook for the 2021 legislative session is bright, and I know that all of us who represent our great community are eager to return to Jefferson City and get to work for you.

Missouri Inducts First Class of Veterans into the New Hall of Fame

The inaugural class of the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame was inducted on Oct. 30, 2020, during a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda. The prestigious honor celebrates both the military service of our state’s most decorated veterans and the contributions they made to their communities following their active duty service. The first class of inductees, includes Joseph Frank, Ophelia Owens, Brydon Ross and President Harry Truman. If you know of a veteran deserving of this honor, please consider nominating them for the 2021 class by visiting the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame website.

Adjutant Gen. Cumpton, a Truman Library representative and Maj. Gen. Strom display the medallion, plaque and certificate honoring President Truman’s induction into the Veterans Hall of Fame.

Important Announcements from the Small Business Administration

National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 2-6, highlights successes and opportunities for our military entrepreneurs. The Small Business Administration (SBA) provides free and low-cost business-related services for veterans to utilize close to home. A list of celebratory events and informative webinars may be found on the SBA website.

Low-interest SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans are now available to help nonfarm businesses recover from drought-related revenue losses. Dade and Jasper Counties are classified as primary counties, and Newton County is considered a neighboring county. Click here for more information or to download a disaster loan application.

Beyond the Salute

On Nov. 11, Americans will pay tribute to the unyielding bravery and service of our veterans with patriotic celebrations, free meals and color guard displays. Our nation’s military might is unmatched, and these selfless men and women in uniform are the reason. Although some of our usual traditions have been altered due to COVID-19, below are some ways to go beyond the salute and honor veterans next Wednesday.

Say “thank you” for the debt we owe them for defending America;

Visit a national cemetery to pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice;

Help connect veterans to the benefits they have earned and may need to recover from physical and mental injuries;

Share the Missouri Benefits and Resource Guide for Veterans and Military;

Advocate for veterans by testifying at hearings;

Offer to be a resource to your local officials; and

Adopt Charlie 22 Outdoors motto of “serving those who have already served.”

Being a Marine taught me discipline, courage, teamwork, tenacity and patience. Little did I know when I left active duty in 1976 that I would be applying these same skills in the Missouri Senate 40 years later! It is truly an honor serving you, both then and now.