Fort Pitt Tunnel Maintenance Work Begins Sunday Night in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing maintenance activities in the Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will begin Sunday night, November 8.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Fort Pitt Tunnel Sunday through Thursday nights through Sunday night, November 22. Crews will conduct lighting replacement work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

