RESNET Becomes First ENERGY STAR Home Certification Organization
RESNET First to Be Designated EPA HCO for Residential New Construction and Launches New Webpage at RESNET.us
RESNET is proud of our collaboration with EPA on ENERGY STAR Homes for the past two decades. With this latest designation we will move the housing market even further.”OCEANSIDE, CA, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2007, RESNET has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an ENERGY STAR Verification Oversight Organization (VOO). In 2020, EPA finalized a comprehensive update to its oversight recognition structure and changed its terminology from VOO to Home Certification Organization (HCO). After a thorough review process, RESNET is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by EPA as the first ENERGY STAR HCO for the Residential New Construction Program.
— RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden
As an HCO, RESNET is approved by EPA to run an ENERGY STAR Home Certification Program. This program leverages the RESNET network of more than 2,500 active, certified HERS Raters, and Rating Field Inspectors along with nearly 100 accredited Quality Assurance Providers. Since 2007, RESNET’s network has certified hundreds of thousands of ENERGY STAR homes.
To better communicate how RESNET’s ENERGY STAR Home Certification Program works, a new webpage has been added to the RESNET website. Visit this webpage to learn how builders, HERS Raters and Quality Assurance Providers can all participate in certifying ENERGY STAR homes.
RESNET also recently announced its approval as a WaterSense HCO. This means builders can use RESNET’s network of HERS Raters and Rating Field Inspectors as a one-stop shop to certify their homes to ENERGY STAR and achieve the WaterSense label.
RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden commented, "RESNET is proud of our collaboration with EPA on ENERGY STAR Homes for the past two decades. Together we both have grown to be in the mainstream of the U.S. housing market. With this latest designation we will move the housing market even further.
