Tell Excelerate America Why You Love Being a Detroit Entrepreneur
Visit DetroitEntrepreneurLife.com by Nov. 30 to share your entrepreneur or small business storyDETROIT, MICHIGAN, US, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Excelerate America believes Detroit entrepreneurs live life better. So today the company that helps level the playing field for small businesses and entrepreneurs issued a challenge to metro Detroit business owners: Tell us why you love being a Detroit entrepreneur.
Through a partnership with Dell Technologies and Detroit-based marketing and branding agency Robert Courtney & Associates, now through Nov. 30, entrepreneurs can simply visit detroitentrepreneurlife.com and share their Detroit business story with the team at Excelerate America to be entered into a contest. Three lucky participants will reap the rewards, winning a $500 prize pack of resources that can help growing companies create even more productive days.
“Excelerate America is looking for founders and small business owners that best represent the Detroit entrepreneur life. In Detroit, we know our entrepreneurs are special. They pull up, show up and just hustle harder,” said Emily LaDrig, chief revenue officer at Excelerate America. “In Motown it’s not everyone for him or herself, it’s every entrepreneur for each other. We want to take the time to acknowledge and elevate that, while learning more about the entrepreneurial community we serve.”
The three winners receive a Detroit Entrepreneur Life Prize Package. Valued at $500, prize packs include:
▪ Coworking Membership
One free month of open coworking time at Bea's Detroit, TechTown Detroit or Bamboo Detroit
▪ Dell Speakerphone
An all-in-one connectivity and conferencing solution
▪ Brand Strategy Session (15 minute)
With Robert Courtney, founder of Robert Courtney and Associates
▪ Spotlight Feature
In one of Excelerate America's owner stories
“Small business owners deserve tools that help them interact, connect and grow, all while doing good for their employees, customers and local neighborhoods,” said Leslie Youngblood, senior creative director at Excelerate America. “We’ve put together this prize pack as a ‘thank you’ to help them out with some of the tools Excelerate America and Robert Courtney and Associates find most helpful.”
To be eligible to win the prize package, submissions must be made no later than Nov. 30, 2020. Three winners will be selected at random and announced Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Entrants must be over the age of 18 and have a business located within Oakland, Macomb, or Wayne County, Michigan to be eligible to win.
About Excelerate America
Excelerate America accelerates small business growth, working to level the playing field for independent, small businesses through its group savings program, convenient learning tools, and engaged expert network. Owners and entrepreneurs are able to obtain curated knowledge, insights, and inspiration to see them successfully through their entrepreneurial journey. Learn more at www.ExcelerateAmerica.com.
