Another historic election has come to pass, which has caused many of us to pause and reflect.

FLORIDA, MIAMI, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another historic election has come to pass, which has caused many of us to pause and reflect. If you want policies to trump, you need to not only get out to the polls to vote but vote with your power as a consumer. Every dollar you spend is a vote for the world you wish to live in. How can you make a difference?

Scholars increasingly argue that the vegan lifestyle reflects a broader pattern of how political behavior is becoming more individualized and private. Veganism is particularly viewed as an unconventional form of political participation, as it is conducted to address ethical concerns and to change market practices.

Vegan or non-vegan, consumer capitalism is responsible for the destruction of the entire natural world. Not only are you creating more wealth for the wrong companies, but you are also adding to the burdens on the same earth you wish to save.

We can decide to vote against the unnecessary suffering of animals, which afterwards leads to the suffering and starvation of millions of people in impoverished countries, with every meal.

If you want a better world you must begin with better everyday choices. When you eat vegan you are voting every single time you sit down to eat for a world with less greenhouse gas emotions, less violence, less discrimination, less chronic diseases, less consumerism, less deforestation, water pollution, and so much more.

You can take your political actions a step further by encouraging brands to choose vegan by getting certified by BeVeg. Look for our vegan logo on the products you purchase.

Beveg International is the global leader for vegan certification, the first and only ISO accredited and recognized vegan standard in the world.

True politics start with us. Go vegan.

You just read:

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

