125 Highland Avenue Presents a Rare Development Opportunity in Metro Boston
Property Exclusively Represented by The Moving Greater Boston Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren ResidentialSOMERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - The Moving Greater Boston Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential is pleased to present an exceptional opportunity to acquire 125 Highland Ave, located in Somerville, Massachusetts. With several million square feet of new mixed use developments within two miles of this address, the need to revitalize this parcel has come. There are beneficial options for residential, commercial, and institutional uses from this property.
The property is known as The First Universalist Church, a Romanesque style church that was constructed in between 1916-1923 by the same well known architect who built Boston Fish Pier, Ralph Adams Cram. It is currently used by Highland Masonic Building Association for meeting space & TAW lease with Assembly of God Ministry. The property is on the National Historic Register as of September 1989.
"125 highland Ave has the potential to become one of the most unique redevelopment opportunities in the Metro Boston area as Somerville is arguably one of the most vibrant places to live and continues to lead on a National level as a model for other Urban Cities." - Joshua Stephens, President of the Moving Greater Boston Team
Located 3 miles from Boston proper, the parcel is conveniently within blocks (.4mi) of the future Gilman Square Green line extension stop as well as several MBTA bus routes. The Green Line Extension project is expected to be completed in early 2020 and will further connect Somerville to all of Boston.
In addition to the ease of access to Boston, the property is less than a mile from Union Square which is currently undergoing one of the largest redevelopment projects in Greater Boston and includes 2.4mil sq ft of new transit oriented development. From restaurants to shops to ease of access to Boston and vicinity to I93 allowing for further reach, there is not one end use that couldn't benefit from this location. It is surrounded by outstanding redevelopment projects such as Union Square and Assembly Square, Hood Park in Charlestown, and Cambridge Crossing in Cambridge. All of these mixed use developments are slated to bring more residents, more jobs, and more businesses.
About The Moving Greater Boston Team:
The Moving Greater Boston Team is made up of individuals that have a passion for real estate and the desire to deliver the best customer service experience possible. They are consistently working to stay up-to-date on the latest real estate news and trends through research, training, and networking. Whether you’re a first-time home buyer, looking to put your third property on the market, or make a savvy investment, Moving Greater Boston wants to be a lifelong guide to all your real estate needs.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential:
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential has been a leader in the Greater Boston real estate market for almost 15 years, bringing together exceptional technology, market knowledge, and a commitment to the relationships we have built over the years. Through the leadership of founder Nick Warren, the firm has grown to be the #1 sales office in the Northeast for all of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Together, the agents have conducted over $1 Billion in sales volume since 2008.
