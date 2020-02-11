The Struggle with Downsizing in Greater Boston is Real

Bird's eye view of Alloy Condominiums

Despite the daunting prospect downsizing can be, there is one particular neighborhood that may reward your efforts with your new favorite home.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Located just minutes outside Boston, Somerville’s Assembly Row neighborhood is quickly establishing itself as a premier locale for lively urbanites. With endless amenities including over 20 restaurants, your favorite clothing and retail stores, a grocery store, parks and green space, and easy access to the T, this chic enclave is becoming a downsizing hot spot.Beyond entertainment and basic amenities, the neighborhood also offers a variety of health services to ensure you are not only entertained but in the best shape you can be. MGH has recently opened a primary care practice, a dentist and optician have taken up residence, and, of course, for the health-conscious and active lifestyle, Fit Row which is an area of various membership-based exercise studios.All the bells and whistles aside, what sets Assembly Row apart from other exurban upstarts is the professionalism with which it is managed. Federal Realty Trust, the development group responsible for Assembly, oversees the maintenance, landscaping, and outdoor spacing, ensuring that all residents can take pride and find a little piece of tranquility in the simple pleasures of everyday.The development itself is comprised of three established apartment buildings with another in the construction phase. These amenity rich buildings will go a long way toward easing what otherwise might be a trying transition from your high maintenance home.If you are someone who enjoys home ownership and likes the idea of a stable investment, there is an even more amazing option for you. Alloy Condominiums is a 122 unit building and currently the only ownership opportunity in The Row. First occupancy took place in early 2018 and only a few condos have been resold since. Owned by several empty nesters and downsizers, as well as millenials and everyone in between, these condos should rule your real estate radar. Featuring concierge services, elevator and garage, a lounge and roof deck with gas grilling, a pool and fitness center, and direct access to a highly rated hotel. Check out Moving Greater Boston to find some of the most recent condos for sale in the building.All in all, downsizing should be a fun, exciting time of your life. A time when you focus on travel and your family and friends rather than maintaining a large single family home that has outlived its practical use. Assembly Row is just one neighborhood that can easily help you do that.To further discuss downsizing, the Real Estate Market and your options, contact The Moving Greater Boston Team at info@movinggreaterboston.com



