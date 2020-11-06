Ramos Companies Partners With Lindell Investments on Dunedin Townhome Project

Ramos Companies announced today that it has partnered with Lindell Investments to develop the final phase of Gramercy Court located in Dunedin Florida.

TAMPA, FL, USA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramos Companies announced today that it has partnered with Lindell Investments to develop the final phase of Gramercy Court, a townhome development located in Dunedin Florida. The partnership will leverage the strengths of both development firms to complete the final 24 townhome units within the project. Per the terms of the agreement the units will be financed and constructed through Ramos Companies and its affiliate companies.

Gramercy Court is a 48 unit for-sale townhome development located on 1.12 acres in downtown Dunedin. It is a block away from the award-winning Main Street area that includes shops, restaurants, and businesses. Dunedin borders the inter coastal waterway of Saint Joseph Sound and is minutes from the beaches and Bay Care’s Mease Dunedin’s hospital. Homes within the project range from 1,800 to over 2,300 square feet in size and $495,000 to $595,000 in price.

The population density in the greater Tampa Bay and Pinellas County areas are driving an increase in demand within the luxury townhome market. Townhomes have become the preferred option for homeowners looking for a cost-effective low maintenance lifestyle.

“I’m excited to work on our first project with Carl and his team,” said James Ramos, CEO of Ramos Companies. “He has become a mentor over the years, and I look forward to successfully completing the project.”

About Ramos Companies

Homes are built to bring people together. They are the place where families gather to create a lifetime of memories. At Ramos Companies, we recognize the importance of a home and enjoy being a small part of every client's happiness. Our group is designed to provide a concierge level of service across all areas of the Real Estate journey. We help you buy, sell, design, build, furnish, or maintain your home. Simplify your life, enhance your surroundings, and bring your family back to the table with Ramos Companies.

About Lindell Investments

Lindell Investments is a diversified family office with a focus on commercial real estate development, commercial real estate investment, and opportunistic commercial bridge and mezzanine lending. The firm is horizontally integrated across the real estate industry with demonstrated expertise in commercial development, debt and equity placement, brokerage services, and project underwriting. Over the last 20 years, Lindell Investments has developed or owned hundreds of millions of dollars in projects to include office, retail, multifamily, land, and for-sale single family assets. The Firm focuses its efforts on projects located in the high-growth west-central area of Florida.