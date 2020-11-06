KOGI CEO System: AI-Powered Management Solutions for New Era of Remote Work

KOGI enables successful digital transformation and effective remote work coordination through its AI-powered CEO System.

KOGI believes AI will redefine all industries. We aim to become a key contributor in AI designs, and it will be our core corporate focus for the next decade.” — Gavin Lee , CEO

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KOGI, an AI and IoT design company that helps enterprises coordinate team management and optimize investment strategies, is showcasing its latest product, the Corporate Employee Optimization (CEO) System, at various events later this year and throughout 2021.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, management tasks such as team collaboration, communication, task tracking, productivity, and ensuring data security have become more challenging than ever. KOGI enables successful digital transformation and effective remote work coordination through its AI-powered CEO System. Its mobile customer relationship management (CRM) software is specifically designed to boost productivity during remote work time. The company’s patented AI assistant service includes biometric identity confirmation, location confirmation, time attendance, and task management. With IoT use on the rise across the globe, going forward KOGI sees a lot of potential for new applications in the retail, agriculture, and healthcare space.

“We’re confident that with a CEO, enterprises can better manage teams, minimize human-to-human contact, and improve operational efficiency via data-driven decision making," said KOGI CEO Gavin Lee. “We also recognize the shift to remote work raises serious concerns over user privacy and data security. With that in mind, KOGI’s CEO System performs data encryption on-site prior to cloud uploading, in which no image data is involved in the authentication process.”

Top Competitive Advantages:

• AI facial recognition module powered by deep learning

• Situation Room with Intelligent BI

• Privacy protection of encoded information prior to cloud uploading

• Intuitive platform design for easy customer data access

About KOGI

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, KOGI is an advanced leader in developing innovative applied AI and IoT technology to resolve business obstacles and optimize performance. It is looking to transform the way enterprises communicate. KOGI empowers and inspires people to look at quantified business data so they can make accurate, scientifically-grounded decisions that maximize operational efficiency. For more information, please visit the KOGI website at: http://www.kogiconsulting.com/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/kogi-consulting-co-ltd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kogitechnology

Media Contact: Conor Salcetti

Email: conor@kogiconsulting.com

Phone: +886 905724209