Rutland Barracks//DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B404335                          

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On November 5, 2020, at approximately 2033 hours

STREET: School Street

TOWN: Wallingford, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Main Street

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Aaron Sanborn

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belmont, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013        

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling Damage to the front end

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/05/2020, at approximately 2033 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, responded to a single vehicle crash with unknown injuries on School Street, in the Town of Wallingford.

 

The operator of the vehicle involved in the crash was identified as Aaron Sanborn, of Belmont, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Sanborn was operating Vehicle #1 westbound on School Street when he exited the south shoulder of the roadway, travelled through a lawn striking a small tree, a parked vehicle, and ultimately running into the deck of a residence. While investigating the crash, Sanborn displayed several indicators of impairment. He was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Rutland City Police Department in Rutland for processing.  After processing, Sanborn was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division and released. 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/23/2020 at 10:00AM

 

 

