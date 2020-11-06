Rutland Barracks//DUI Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B404335
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On November 5, 2020, at approximately 2033 hours
STREET: School Street
TOWN: Wallingford, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Main Street
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Aaron Sanborn
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Belmont, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling Damage to the front end
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/05/2020, at approximately 2033 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, responded to a single vehicle crash with unknown injuries on School Street, in the Town of Wallingford.
The operator of the vehicle involved in the crash was identified as Aaron Sanborn, of Belmont, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Sanborn was operating Vehicle #1 westbound on School Street when he exited the south shoulder of the roadway, travelled through a lawn striking a small tree, a parked vehicle, and ultimately running into the deck of a residence. While investigating the crash, Sanborn displayed several indicators of impairment. He was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Rutland City Police Department in Rutland for processing. After processing, Sanborn was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division and released.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/23/2020 at 10:00AM