Hip Hop Star Deveondi Says Because Of The Re-released Of His Album More People Are Buying It Than Ever
In October of this year, Deveondi surprised his fans with not only one, but two new unreleased songs on the re-released album. Many people are saying...ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hip hop mogul is at it again with the re-release of his sophomore album ‘Last Definition of Dope’. In October of this year, Deveondi surprised his fans with not only one, but two new unreleased songs on the re-released album. Many people are saying this is one of the best albums of all time.
The mastermind decided to make this offer an exclusive one for existing and new fans from all around the world. The re-releases can only be downloaded on the rapper's official website www.deveondi.com . The album includes nine songs, unlike the one found on Amazon and iTunes which only have seven. Deveondi also decided the price of the album would not increase which means the two bonus songs are absolutely free for his listeners.
Deveondi says “because this album comes with two bonus tracks, more people are buying it than ever”. Fortunately the hip hop star has extended the time on this offer because of the outpouring of love he is receiving because of it.
The track list includes:
Moral of the Story
Last Definition of Dope
Tunnel Vision
Dear DJ (Once Upon a Time)
Solve the Problem
The Reason Why
You Can Have Me
Get You Started (Bonus Track)
Blackmail (Bonus Track)
